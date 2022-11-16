Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SPRB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

