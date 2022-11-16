Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $113.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $171,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

