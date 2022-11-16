Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $113.44.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
