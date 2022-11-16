Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. 153,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.