Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

