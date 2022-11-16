State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.12.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.