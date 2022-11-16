Status Price Hits $0.0212 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $73.60 million and $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010354 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00238572 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02186803 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,716,254.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

