Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.50 and last traded at C$43.27. Approximately 97,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 395,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

STLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.13.

The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

