Stellar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65.20 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $65.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,678,989,826 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

