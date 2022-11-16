Stephen T. Boswell Buys 8,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

