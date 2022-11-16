Stephens Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $4.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stephens to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 269,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Institutional Trading of Redfin

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

