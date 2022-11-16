Stephens Increases Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $37.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance
MPB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
