Stephens Increases Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $37.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

