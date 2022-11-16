Stephens Lowers Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target to $12.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 117.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TKNO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Alpha Teknova stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,120. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Teknova

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

In related news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $535,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

