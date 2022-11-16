Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Steppe Cement’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON STCM opened at GBX 49.80 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.86. The firm has a market cap of £109.06 million and a P/E ratio of 617.19. Steppe Cement has a 52 week low of GBX 24.13 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.80 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 300,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($112,808.46).

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

