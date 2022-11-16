Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target to $2.00

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CHRA opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

