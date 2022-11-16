Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target to C$15.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYASF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.