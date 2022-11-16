Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 16th (AC, ACET, ACTG, ACVA, ADTH, AGTI, AIRG, AKA, AMLX, AMTX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 16th:
Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $30.00.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $12.00.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $6.00.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $19.00.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $13.00.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.50.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $4.00.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $51.00.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $26.00.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $10.00.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $3.00.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $13.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $1.25.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from C$41.15 to C$61.24.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $255.00.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $270.00.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $1.00.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. to $7.00.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $31.00.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $30.00.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $100.00.
Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $10.00.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.
Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $28.00.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $18.00.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$5.50.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC to $153.00.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to $3.00.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $32.00.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.50.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $1.75.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $7.00.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $247.00.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $19.00.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $15.00.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $56.00.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $18.00.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $4.00.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $28.00.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $150.00.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $48.00.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $50.00.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.50 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$89.00.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.50.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. to $10.00.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its price target cut by Barrington Research to $57.00.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $7.00.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $7.00.
Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities to C$4.00.
Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$3.75.
Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research to $85.00.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.50.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $11.00.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $45.00.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $6.00.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $12.00.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $10.00.
Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.10.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $34.00.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $32.00.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $125.00.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $4.00.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $2.50.
Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.
good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$0.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $24.00.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $6.50.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $6.00.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $27.00.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$6.50.
NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50.
NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $200.00.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $17.50.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $7.00.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $280.00.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $80.00.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $36.00.
Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $2.50.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.75 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $2.75.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$9.50.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $13.00.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $24.00.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $4.00.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $140.00.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $14.00.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $108.00.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $11.50.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $38.00.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lowered by Noble Financial to $25.00.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $59.00.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $29.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $25.00.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $82.00.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $12.00.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $5.00.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Wedbush to $190.00.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $15.00.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $15.00.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $9.00.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $40.00.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $11.00.
Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $37.00.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $67.00.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.25. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $35.00.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $3.00.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $48.00.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $9.00.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$110.00 to C$130.00.
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price increased by Northland Securities to $34.00.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $27.00.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.
Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $22.00.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $51.00.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $123.00.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $41.00.
Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.50.
Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $4.00.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $4.50.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $101.00.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $100.00.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $7.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $70.00.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $9.00.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC to $7.00.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $49.00.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $48.00.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $175.00.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $18.00.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $20.00.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $2.00.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $10.00.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $35.00.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $2.00.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $39.00.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $5.25.
System1 (NYSE:SST) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $6.00.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $21.00.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $14.00.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $281.00.
Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) had its target price cut by Cormark to C$9.00.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.75.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $8.00.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $12.00.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $21.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.50.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$16.00.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $38.00.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $45.00.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $44.00.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $60.00.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.20.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $16.00.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $113.00.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $540.00.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $38.00.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $43.00.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$38.00 to C$34.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $131.00.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $28.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $43.00.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price cut by Stephens to $21.00.
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.
WeWork (NYSE:WE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $5.00.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $78.00.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $21.00.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $22.00.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target cut by Colliers Securities to $13.00.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $100.00.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $2.50.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $2.40.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $26.00.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $47.00.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $62.00.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $45.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $65.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.