Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 16th (AC, ACET, ACTG, ACVA, ADTH, AGTI, AIRG, AKA, AMLX, AMTX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 16th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $30.00.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $7.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $12.00.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $6.00.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $19.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $13.00.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.50.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $4.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $51.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $26.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $10.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $3.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $13.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $1.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from C$41.15 to C$61.24.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $255.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $270.00.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $1.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. to $7.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $31.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $30.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $100.00.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $10.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $28.00.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $18.00.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$5.50.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC to $153.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price trimmed by Cormark to $3.00.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $32.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.50.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $1.75.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $7.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $247.00.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $19.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $15.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $56.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $18.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $4.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $28.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $150.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $48.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $50.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.50 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$89.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $1.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. to $10.00.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its price target cut by Barrington Research to $57.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $7.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $7.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities to C$4.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$3.75.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research to $85.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.50.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $11.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $45.00.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $6.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $12.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $10.00.

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $34.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $32.00.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $125.00.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $4.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $2.50.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$0.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $24.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $6.50.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $6.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $27.00.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$6.50.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $200.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $17.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $7.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $280.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $80.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $36.00.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $2.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.75 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $2.75.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $13.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $24.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $4.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $140.00.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $14.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $108.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $11.50.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $38.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lowered by Noble Financial to $25.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $59.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $29.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $25.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $82.00.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $12.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $5.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Wedbush to $190.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $15.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $15.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $9.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $40.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $11.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $37.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $67.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.25. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $35.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $3.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $5.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $48.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $9.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$110.00 to C$130.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price increased by Northland Securities to $34.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $27.00.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $22.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $51.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $123.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $41.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $4.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $4.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $101.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $100.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $7.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $70.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $9.00.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC to $7.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $49.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $48.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $175.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $18.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $20.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $2.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $10.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $2.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $39.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $5.25.

System1 (NYSE:SST) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $6.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $21.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $14.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to $281.00.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) had its target price cut by Cormark to C$9.00.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.75.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $8.00.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $12.00.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $21.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.50.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$16.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $38.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $45.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $44.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $60.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.20.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $16.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $113.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $540.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $38.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. to $43.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $131.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $28.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG to $43.00.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price cut by Stephens to $21.00.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $5.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $78.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $21.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $22.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target cut by Colliers Securities to $13.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $100.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $2.50.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $2.40.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $26.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $47.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $62.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $45.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $65.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.