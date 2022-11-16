Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 2,167 put options.

DLocal Trading Down 36.5 %

NASDAQ DLO traded down $7.74 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $167,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $14,561,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

