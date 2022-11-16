Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 2,167 put options.

DLocal Trading Down 36.5 %

NASDAQ DLO traded down $7.74 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $167,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 55.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $14,561,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

