StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.65.
About China Pharma
