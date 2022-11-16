StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $136.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Intevac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 34.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 15.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.