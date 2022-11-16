StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.06. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NantHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.