StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.06. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
