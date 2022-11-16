StockNews.com Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.
CIRCOR International Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
