StockNews.com Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

