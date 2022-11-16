StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

