StoneCo (STNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. StoneCo has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.