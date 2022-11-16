SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

