sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $49.12 million and $6.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,013,373 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

