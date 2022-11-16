sUSD Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.62 million and $5.15 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,655,242 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

