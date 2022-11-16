SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

SWK Stock Performance

SWK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SWK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 685.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading

