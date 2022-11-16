Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.29% from the company’s previous close.

Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %

CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$7.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

