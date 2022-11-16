Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.29% from the company’s previous close.
Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %
CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$7.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.
Sylogist Company Profile
