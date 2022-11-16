Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

