Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,655 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

