Synovus Financial Corp Buys 41,627 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

