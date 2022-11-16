Synovus Financial Corp Buys 789 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

