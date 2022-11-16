Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.63 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $881,254,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE EOG opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

