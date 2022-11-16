Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $276,620,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

