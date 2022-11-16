Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 75 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

