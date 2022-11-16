Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

