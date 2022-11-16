Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $405.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.25 and its 200-day moving average is $415.99. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

