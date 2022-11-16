Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 4.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

