Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Syscoin has a market cap of $75.15 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00625181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00234595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056799 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,690,508 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

