Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 7% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.30. 1,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 269,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

