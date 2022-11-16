Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Tata Motors’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 132.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 561,552 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

