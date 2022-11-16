Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

