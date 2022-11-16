Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Graham

Graham Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GHC opened at $652.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.