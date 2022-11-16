Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

