Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 204,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 75,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.09 and its 200 day moving average is $514.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.