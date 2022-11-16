Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $843,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 102,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

