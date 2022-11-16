Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.