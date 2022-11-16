Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

