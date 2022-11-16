Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

