Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $379,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

